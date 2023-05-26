PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GRBK. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of GRBK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.97. 80,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,912. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

