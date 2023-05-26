PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 367 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.62. 298,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,858. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.