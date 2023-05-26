PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 809 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,751. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $77.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.82%. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.