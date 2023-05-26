PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $16.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.55 and its 200-day moving average is $388.32. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $450.43. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

