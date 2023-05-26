PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $532.26 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $532.26 million and $7.81 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,962.76 or 0.07344618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 263,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
