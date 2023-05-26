Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,708 shares during the period. Payoneer Global accounts for about 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 889,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,620. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

