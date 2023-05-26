Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,899,727 shares during the quarter. Paysafe makes up 2.4% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Paysafe worth $46,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSFE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.