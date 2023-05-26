Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.99) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £499.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,235.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,772.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.27. FD Technologies has a one year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,385 ($29.66).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

