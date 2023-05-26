Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 372,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.