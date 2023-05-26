Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Peraso stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peraso during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

