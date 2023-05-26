Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. 11,516,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,931,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

