Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 444.0% in May

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 444.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.