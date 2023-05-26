Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-54 EPS.

Photronics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 252,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

