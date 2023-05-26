Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 325210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $749.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 252,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 316.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 504,097 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.