Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 325210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $749.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 962,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 252,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 316.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 663,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 504,097 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.