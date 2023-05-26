Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 134,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,292. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

