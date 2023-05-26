Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and traded as high as C$3.84. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

