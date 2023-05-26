Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Achieves $51.44 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $51.44 million and $82,545.59 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

