Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.82

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAIGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $2.94. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 86,132 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Predictive Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.