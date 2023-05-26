Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.82

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $2.94. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 86,132 shares traded.
Predictive Oncology Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
