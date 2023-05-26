Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.82

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $2.94. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 86,132 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

