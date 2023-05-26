Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
PFODF stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PFODF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.