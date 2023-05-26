Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $383,000 Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,964 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,743,000 after buying an additional 195,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 389,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 790,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.