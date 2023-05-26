Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $533,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 418,338 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $147,855.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,112 shares of company stock valued at $462,673. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 308,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,671. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

