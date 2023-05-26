Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN remained flat at $186.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,704. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

