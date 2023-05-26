Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 5,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 304,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.