Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $113,000 Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BARK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BARK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BARK by 1,191.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BARK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BARK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 422,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,484. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARK Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.