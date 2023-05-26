Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,737 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $253,793.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,577,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 314,112 shares of company stock worth $48,192,808. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. 469,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

