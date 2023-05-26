Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.82. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 13,818 shares.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

