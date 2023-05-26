Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 7,900 Shares

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

NYSE PRME traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,741. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Prime Medicine

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

