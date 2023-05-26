Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of PRME stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $21.73.
In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
