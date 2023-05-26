Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Primerica Stock Performance
Shares of PRI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 90,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $161.60.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
