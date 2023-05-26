Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 992,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,915,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Prologis by 490,166.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

