ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.3% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.74. 14,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

