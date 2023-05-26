ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $30.33. 111,837,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 159,946,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
