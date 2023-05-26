ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $30.33. 111,837,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 159,946,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

