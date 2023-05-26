ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 182,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company engaged in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.