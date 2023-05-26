ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKTX remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 182,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
