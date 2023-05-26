Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Trading Down 4.5%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 94,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 164,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treat several life-threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

