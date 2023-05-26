Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

