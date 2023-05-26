QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 450 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.72) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 446.25 ($5.55).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 378 ($4.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,219.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.63.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.43%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.