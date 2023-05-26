Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $274.40 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Qtum has a market cap of $274.40 million and $25.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00009778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.92 or 0.06851702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,672,256 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

