Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 259,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

