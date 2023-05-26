QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $83,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 64,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

