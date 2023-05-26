QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 26,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.0 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,130,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

