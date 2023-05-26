Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rain Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RAIN. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 2,479.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 466,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

