Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.14 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

