Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.57

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as low as $21.10. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

Rand Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

