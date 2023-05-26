Raoul Maitra Sells 847 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raoul Maitra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $161,325.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $74.86. 282,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,730. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.