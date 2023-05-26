Raoul Maitra Sells 847 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Raoul Maitra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $161,325.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $74.86. 282,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,730. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33, a PEG ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.