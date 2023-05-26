Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $261.18 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $261.18 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,574,089,026 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

