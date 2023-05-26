Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.