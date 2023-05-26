Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,221,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $725.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $787.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.07. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.