Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $721.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,621. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $787.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.