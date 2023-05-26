Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 58.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. 335,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

