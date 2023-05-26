Reinsurance Group of America’s (RGA) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 58.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. 335,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
