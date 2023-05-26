Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,449.56

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,449.56 ($30.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,471 ($30.73). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,464 ($30.65), with a volume of 2,308,193 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.95) to GBX 2,840 ($35.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.96) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($32.15) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.68).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,910.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,572.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,449.56.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

