Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,449.56

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,449.56 ($30.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,471 ($30.73). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,464 ($30.65), with a volume of 2,308,193 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.95) to GBX 2,840 ($35.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.96) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($32.15) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.68).

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,910.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,572.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,449.56.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

